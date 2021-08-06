Charges filed against two Topekans for child sex crimes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topekans face charges including rape of a child under 14 for separate cases.

Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay says he has filed criminal charges in two separate cases of allegations of child sexual abuse.

In the first case, Kagay said John Carrasco has been charged for the alleged sexual abuse of three minor females between 2019 and 2021. He said the investigation began on July 29, when a 13-year-old reported being raped by a family friend, who was identified as Carrasco.

Through investigation, Kagay said law enforcement learned of two other females that had allegedly been abused by Carrasco over a 2-year period. He said both females were between the ages of 14 and 16 at the time of the abuse.

According to Kagay, Carrasco was located and taken into custody and results of the investigation were given to the DA earlier in the week. He said his office has filed the following charges against Carrasco:

Rape of a Child under 14 by an Offender over 18

Aggravated Indecent Liberties with a Child under 14 by an Offender over 18

2 counts of Aggravated Indecent Liberties with a Child 14-16

Criminal Sodomy with a Child 14-16

Kagay said Carrasco remains in custody on a $500,000 bond. His case has been set for a scheduling docket at 1 p.m. on Aug. 12. The Topeka Police Department is handling the investigation into this case.

According to Kagay, the second case was filed against Pete Hernandez Jr. for the sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14 between 2018 and 2020. He said the investigation began in April of 2021 when a 14-year-old female victim reported she was sexually abused in her home by a family friend over an extended period of time, who was identified as Hernandez.

Kagay said the investigation was completed earlier in the week and results were handed to the DA’s office. On Friday, he said his office filed the following charges against Hernandez:

Rape of a Child under 14 by an Offender over 18

Aggravated Criminal Sodomy of a Child under 14 by an Offender over 18

Aggravated Indecent Liberties with a Child under 14 by an Offender over 18

According to the DA, Hernandez was arrested on Friday and his bond and future court hearings will be addressed by the Court within the week. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation into this case.

If anyone has information related to either case, they should report it to law enforcement immediately.

