Aptly named cat celebrates HHHS foster family milestone

By Chris Fisher
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands Humane Society is extending an adoption special after more than three dozen more cats are now looking for their forever home.

HHHS’s Emi Griess said 37 more cats were available for adoption as of Friday afternoon.

One of those is “Century,” the 100th foster animal for one HHHS foster family.

As a result of the influx of felines, the shelter is extending their “Pawlympics” special, offering 50% off adoption fees for most animals.

Greiss said the shelter is also hosting live music and food trucks Saturday evening.

