Amber Alert: Two children forcibly taken from home, found safely

An Amber Alert was issued for two children that were forcibly taken from their home at 3000...
An Amber Alert was issued for two children that were forcibly taken from their home at 3000 West Douglas in Wichita, after their mother got into a domestic incident. The children were last seen at 1510 West Pawnee Street.(WIBW)
By Victoria Cassell
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 1:35 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Amber Alert was issued for two children that were forcibly taken from their home at 3000 West Douglas, in Wichita, after their mother got into a domestic incident. The children were last seen at 1510 West Pawnee Street.

The children have since been located safely as of around 1:30 a.m., Friday.

One year-old Jamias Lowe and 3-year-old Gary Lowe IV were both taken around 9:20 p.m. Thursday night by Gary Allen Lowe.

The suspect, 26 year-old-Gary Allen Lowe has been taken into custody.

