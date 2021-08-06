Amber Alert: Two children forcibly taken from home, found safely

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Amber Alert was issued for two children that were forcibly taken from their home at 3000 West Douglas, in Wichita, after their mother got into a domestic incident. The children were last seen at 1510 West Pawnee Street.

The children have since been located safely as of around 1:30 a.m., Friday.

One year-old Jamias Lowe and 3-year-old Gary Lowe IV were both taken around 9:20 p.m. Thursday night by Gary Allen Lowe.

The suspect, 26 year-old-Gary Allen Lowe has been taken into custody.

