About 60 children get new bikes Friday in ‘Read and Ride’ program

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - About 60 children took off on their brand new bicycles Friday morning as they celebrated the climax of this summer’s “Read and Ride” program.

The students, who ranged in age from 3 to 17, gathered at 9 a.m. Friday at the Deer Creek Community Center, 2345 S.E. 25th, where they received their new bikes and helmets.

The bicycles were given away through the “Read and Ride” program, sponsored by the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library; the United Way of Greater Topeka; and the Topeka Housing Authority.

“Read and Ride” is the culmination of the Deer Creek Summer Program.

Organizers said it was the last event of the local Book Rich Environment summer initiative, which is led by the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library; the United Way of Greater Topeka; and the Topeka Housing Authority.

The “Read and Ride” bicycle giveaway didn’t take place in 2020 because of COVID.

Marie Pyko, director of public services for the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library, said organizers were thrilled the event was taking place again this summer.

“Today is our annual ‘Read and Ride,’” Pyko said. “We are working with Topeka Housing Authority, United Way of Greater Topeka and the library.

“This is an initiative we do, but we culminate it with the ‘Read and Ride,’ because there’s nothing more powerful than good books and healthy riding. We’re excited to be able to do it again this year.”

Bicycles and helmets for the participants were donated by individuals and organizations in the Topeka community.

“They’re beautiful bikes,” Pyko said, “and they’ve been donated for this initiative because, again, the community thinks this is such an important project, so we work all year to get them donated, and then they’re ready to go.”

Veronica Byrd, director of the Deer Creek Summer Program, said she was excited to see the children on their new bicycles.

“We are going to go on a ‘Read and Ride’,” Byrd said, just before the ride began. “It’s going to be so exciting because every single person has their own bike, and what’s great about this -- they get to keep it at the end of the day.

“We will stop at different stations and we will read to them.”

Friday morning’s ride started from the parking lot outside the Deer Creek Community Center, located just south across S.E. 25th Street from Highland Park High School.

Bicycle officers from the Topeka Police Department helped lead the way. Another officer followed the back of the group in a police patrol car.

A Topeka Housing Authority truck also assisted by following the group.

After leaving the Deer Creek Community Center, the youngsters rode to several locations, including Highland Park High School, 2424 S.E. California Ave.; the Johnston Community Center, 2021 S.E. Market; and Dornwood Park, 2815 S.E. 25th.

At each stop, an adult leader read from a book to the youngsters.

The ride wrapped up at the Deer Creek Community Center, where the youngsters received free books.

Youngsters who participated in the “Read and Ride” event said they were excited to get their new bicycle and to be able to ride them with their friends.

“I like riding bikes,” said Santana Murry, 10. “It’s fun to do, and sometimes you can ride around with your friends.”

Trinity Johnson, 7, said she was enjoying riding her new bicycle.

“I like it,” she said, “and it’s my right size.”

Avante Jessepe, 11, said he would miss seeing his friends from the Deer Creek summer program.

He said he was glad to be on the bike ride with them on Friday morning.

“It’s fun hanging out with your friends,” he said, “and riding bikes with the staff.”

