Woman killed Wednesday in rollover crash in Ness County

NESS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was killed in a single-vehicle, rollover crash Wednesday afternoon in Ness County in western Kansas, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 2:10 p.m. Wednesday on US-283 highway and 110 Road, about two miles south of Ness City.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 2002 Toyota pickup truck was headed north on US-283 when the vehicle went left of center, entered the west ditch and struck a culvert at 110 Road.

The pickup truck then rolled and came to rest in the northwest ditch.

The driver, Cynthia C. Goding, 69, of Hanston, was taken to Ness County Hospital in Ness City, where she was pronounced dead. The patrol said Goding, who was alone in the truck, was wearing a seat belt.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.