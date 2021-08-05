Advertisement

Woman killed Wednesday in rollover crash in Ness County

A woman was killed Wednesday afternoon in a single-vehicle, rollover crash just south of Ness...
A woman was killed Wednesday afternoon in a single-vehicle, rollover crash just south of Ness City in western Kansas, authorities said.(AP)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 6:16 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NESS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was killed in a single-vehicle, rollover crash Wednesday afternoon in Ness County in western Kansas, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 2:10 p.m. Wednesday on US-283 highway and 110 Road, about two miles south of Ness City.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 2002 Toyota pickup truck was headed north on US-283 when the vehicle went left of center, entered the west ditch and struck a culvert at 110 Road.

The pickup truck then rolled and came to rest in the northwest ditch.

The driver, Cynthia C. Goding, 69, of Hanston, was taken to Ness County Hospital in Ness City, where she was pronounced dead. The patrol said Goding, who was alone in the truck, was wearing a seat belt.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jen and Emily Loy stand in front of the vehicle that was involved in a wreck with two semis and...
Crash survivor: “God and our guardian angels truly protected and saved us”
In this March 4, 2020, file photo, country star Garth Brooks performs on stage during the 2020...
Arrowhead updates mask policy ahead of Garth concert
Out-of-control semi blamed for crash that closed I-70
Tyrone Edwards
Man tased, arrested for hitting TPD officer in the face
Kansas Highway Patrol is looking for a witness of a kidnapping and aggravated case.
With the public’s help, KHP identifies witness of domestic violence within minutes

Latest News

13 News This Morning At 6AM
Crews from the Rock Creek Township Fire Department battled a large blaze early Thursday at 514 ...
Firefighters battle large blaze overnight in Meriden
Nothing too heavy
Rain chance today
Chris is looking for a farm family.
Wednesday’s Child - Summer Review