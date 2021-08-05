Wednesday’s Child - Summer Review

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This time of year is extremely busy for folks, as they try to squeeze-in vacation time before the kids go back to school. So, we wanted to share a quick review of our Wednesday’s Children this summer - kids who need to be adopted and have a place to call home.

Isaiah is a young man who enjoys baseball and sports. He would like to be a baseball coach someday and a police officer. He needs loving parents to adopt him and make him part of their family.

Raymond is quite the Chiefs fan and would love to be adopted. He’s going into high school in the fall and could really use the love and support of a forever family.

Jason tells us he’s “good at everything.” He’d really like to try his hand at blending in with a family and have the love and support he needs to thrive and grow up.

Christian, who goes by Chris, is a sweet kid who needs to be adopted. He likes to golf and participate in sports. Finding an adoptive home would definitely prompt Chris to break-out in his happy dance.

For more information about these boys, or any of the hundreds of others who are waiting to find adoptive homes, call 855-236-7857 or browse AdoptKSKids.org to get a glimpse of the kids who need families.

