Advertisement

USD 379 will not require masks, hopes respect is shown regardless of decision

FILE
FILE(Hawaii News Now)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Clay County Schools will not require masks to be worn in buildings for the upcoming school year and hopes that respect will be shown regardless of a person’s decision.

Clay County USD 379 says in a letter to students and families that releasing guidelines prematurely can cause great confusion and disorganization, which is why it will continue to analyze and consider all COVID protocols to keep students and staff safe.

According to the District, as it heads into the new school year it will focus on preventative measures that are known to work. IT said it has state-of-the-art HVAC systems in all facilities paired with Global Plasma Air Cleaners. It aid other measures include sanitizing, frequent handwashing, contact tracing and staying home when symptoms of COVID19 are present.

USD 379 said it will not require students or staff to be vaccinated, however, it does believe that the vaccine is a crucial tool to prevent the spread of the virus. It said about 80% of its staff is fully vaccinated and anyone fully vaccinated is exempt from quarantine unless they test positive for the virus. Those that are not fully vaccinated are required to follow the KDHE quarantine guidelines.

Currently, the District said it will not require masks and hopes to do everything it can to prevent a mak mandate. It said it would like to get to a point where students and staff are shown respect regardless of their decision to wear a mask or not. It said it will update its guidance for visitors in the near future.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jen and Emily Loy stand in front of the vehicle that was involved in a wreck with two semis and...
Crash survivor: “God and our guardian angels truly protected and saved us”
Tyrone Edwards
Man tased, arrested for hitting TPD officer in the face
Out-of-control semi blamed for crash that closed I-70
In this March 4, 2020, file photo, country star Garth Brooks performs on stage during the 2020...
Arrowhead updates mask policy ahead of Garth concert
Kansas Highway Patrol is looking for a witness of a kidnapping and aggravated case.
With the public’s help, KHP identifies witness of domestic violence within minutes

Latest News

The CDC says the delta variant of COVID-19 now makes up more than 93% of new cases.
Debate continues on mask mandates as delta variant takes over
The attorney who set up the display says his warning is personal, having lost his...
Giant skeleton, gravestones send message to unvaccinated in NC neighborhood
USD 345 Board meeting to discuss COVID-19 precautions for the school year. (Aug. 4, 2021)
Seaman Schools using new testing strategy to quarantine students in school
FILE
Geary Co. Emergency Services: masks, vaccines could be important to keep kids in school