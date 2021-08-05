USD 379 will not require masks, hopes respect is shown regardless of decision

CLAY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Clay County Schools will not require masks to be worn in buildings for the upcoming school year and hopes that respect will be shown regardless of a person’s decision.

Clay County USD 379 says in a letter to students and families that releasing guidelines prematurely can cause great confusion and disorganization, which is why it will continue to analyze and consider all COVID protocols to keep students and staff safe.

According to the District, as it heads into the new school year it will focus on preventative measures that are known to work. IT said it has state-of-the-art HVAC systems in all facilities paired with Global Plasma Air Cleaners. It aid other measures include sanitizing, frequent handwashing, contact tracing and staying home when symptoms of COVID19 are present.

USD 379 said it will not require students or staff to be vaccinated, however, it does believe that the vaccine is a crucial tool to prevent the spread of the virus. It said about 80% of its staff is fully vaccinated and anyone fully vaccinated is exempt from quarantine unless they test positive for the virus. Those that are not fully vaccinated are required to follow the KDHE quarantine guidelines.

Currently, the District said it will not require masks and hopes to do everything it can to prevent a mak mandate. It said it would like to get to a point where students and staff are shown respect regardless of their decision to wear a mask or not. It said it will update its guidance for visitors in the near future.

