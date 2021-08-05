Two Topekans behind bars after traffic stop yields meth

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topekans are behind bars after a traffic stop found that both occupants of the vehicle had warrants for their arrests and were in possession of meth.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Brandon Brook, 29, and Sheyann Cutshall, 28, both of Topeka, are behind bars after methamphetamine was found in their vehicle during a traffic stop in an area of NW Topeka Blvd. on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 4, just before 2 p.m., a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a silver Mazda 3 in an area of NW Topeka Blvd. for an improper turn. It said during the stop it was discovered that both occupants of the vehicle had warrants for their arrest. A K9 unit was deployed and drugs were also found in the car.

The Sheriff’s Office said Brandon Brooks was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Correction for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, no vehicle liability insurance, driving while suspended, improper turn and expired tags.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Sheyann Cutshall was taken to an area hospital via AMR after a non-life-threatening medical emergency on the scene. It said after she was released from the hospital she was also booked into the Shawne Co. Dept. of Correction for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

