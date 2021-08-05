Advertisement

Topeka, Lawrence delay joint inter-city visit over COVID concerns

Greater Topeka Partnership
Greater Topeka Partnership(GTP)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Greater Topeka Partnership and Lawrence Chamber of Commerce are postponing their planned joint trip to explore economic development ideas in light of rising COVID-19 cases.

The two entities planned an intercity visit to Northwest Arkansas in October. However, the groups announced Thursday they will delay the trip to spring 2022 “out an abundance of caution” due to the spike in COVID-19 cases fueled by the Delta variant.

“This decision wasn’t easy; however, we would rather be cautious and ensure our attendees have the best experience possible,” Matt Pivarnik, CEO, Greater Topeka Partnership, said. “On a positive note, we believe this added time will allow us to continue to refine the experience for our attendees, and to continue to strengthen our relationship with our partners in the Lawrence Chamber.”

Chamber leaders say the visit was designed for community leaders to see how Northwest Arkansas has developed partnerships among public, private, educational, and nonprofit sectors. The groups would be able to exchange ideas, and learn best practices for collaboration.

“We are eager to collaborate with Topeka and Northwest Arkansas in the Spring of 2022,” Bonnie Lowe, president and CEO, Lawrence Chamber, said. “The decision to delay is a result of our efforts to ensure the health and safety of all guests and provide a first-class experience.”

An exact new date for the trip is not yet set. Details and updates on the trip, being called Stronger Together: Expedition NWA, may be found at DestinationNWA.com.

