Thursday forecast: Spotty showers today, heat wave begins tomorrow

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One more day with highs in the 80s but with a chance of a few spotty showers at times before the first heat wave of August begins tomorrow.

Most of northeast Kansas will likely not get any rain and even if you do it’ll likely be less than 0.05″. There is a low risk for a t-storm or two to develop and if that were to happen that could mean a slightly higher rainfall amount but that would be very isolated.

There is a better chance of rain this weekend: Low confidence on the exact timing but at least a better chance of many spots getting 0.10″-0.25″. Based on the models so far this week, have added a slight chance of storms late Saturday afternoon (after 4pm) continuing through early Sunday morning (before 8am) but know that a lower risk for rain or storms may exist outside of this time frame and this will be fine tuned in the coming days.

The bigger concern is going to be the heat tomorrow which will last for at least a week with most spots in the mid-upper 90s for temperatures and heat indices 100-110 with Monday looking to be the hottest.

Today: Cloudy this morning with decreasing clouds from west to east this afternoon. Spotty showers and even a t-storm is possible through the day. Highs in the mid-upper 80s (low 90s can’t be ruled out toward central KS depending how quickly clouds clear out). Winds SW 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the mid-upper 60s. Winds S 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds S 5-15, gusts up to 20 mph.

This weekend will remain hot in the mid-upper 90s but with a better chance of sunshine on Sunday that will be the hotter day. Gusts 20-30 mph are likely both days. As mentioned above we’ll continue to focus on the storm chance and the timing.

Next week remains hot with most of the rain chances occurring at night which unfortunately won’t give us much relief from the expected heat. The winds will remain breezy which depending how much rain we get this weekend may lead to an elevated fire danger risk.

Taking Action:

Today’s rain chance is low so if you want to enjoy one more mild day before the heat returns tomorrow you can. Keep in mind if you hear thunder or see lightning, seek shelter and head inside.

If you have weekend plans, of course be mindful of the heat but if there is a day to monitor because of a storm chance during the day, it’s Saturday afternoon vs Sunday morning. Don’t cancel any outdoor plans YET but think about a Plan B if you do have outdoor plans during this time and keep checking back for updates.

Prepare for heat indices to be pretty consistent between 100-110 tomorrow through next week. Keep in mind a Heat Advisory will be issued when there’s a high confidence of a heat index at least 105°.

