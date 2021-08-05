Some schools will have a mask mandate and some will not

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Morris county is among areas seeing positive cases spike.

“In the last three weeks we have doubled that number from ten to 17 and last week we had 19 and that isn’t even counting the last three or four days and yesterday there was an uptick so we are just at an elevation of numbers and about 30% of what we are testing is coming in as positive,” said Morris County Hospital CEO, Kevin Leeper.

The county decided to return to a mask mandate in indoor public spaces.

Leeper says the decision was made with the school year approaching.

He hopes more students eligible for the vaccine will receive it.

“It’s an unpleasant choice that we are making and it is also an unpopular one but which school coming that is the biggest driver, the district is not going to want to do anything that extreme for their kids coming back if the community isn’t doing it, a lot of the decision is primarily all the kids are coming back together and a lot of them are not going to be vaccinated,” Leeper said.

In Shawnee County, commissioners approved seeking $445,000 from KDHE to expand its Covid response efforts.

“The funding from this money would be utilized to support our new testing coordinator which will help with our vaccine testing efforts in the community, it will help bring staff to help with these clinics too as the need for some of the max clinics have decreased, we are out in the community a little more doing some outreach efforts,” said Derik Flerage with Shawnee County Health Department.

Also approved was an $11 million ‘Spark’ funding that will help the Kansas Department of Labor with pandemic unemployment response.

“These funds will provide continued support for increased staffing to answer the roughly 28,000 calls a day the agency is currently receiving and allowing the agency a variety of complex pandemic related federal unemployment programs with its legacy mainframe system,” said David Tolland.

In Clay County, USD 379 said today it will not require masks when students return and will do everything they can to prevent a mask mandate as the school year continues.

