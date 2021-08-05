Seneca man arrested for sexual exploitation of a child
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SENECA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Seneca man is behind bars after the KBI found that he had allegedly sexually exploited a child.
The Nemaha Co. Sheriff’s Office says Nathaniel L. Griffith, 34, of Seneca, was arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 3, by the Seneca Police Department on a Nemaha Co. warrant for the sexual exploitation of a child.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Griffith remains in custody with a bond of $100,000.
The Sheriff’s Office said the arrest was made based on the results of an investigation conducted by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.
This is a developing story.
