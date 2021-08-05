Advertisement

Scam costs USD 378 over $115,000

(RCPD)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A person that posed as an insurance agent scammed USD 378 out of over $115,000.

The Riley County Police Department says on Wednesday, Aug. 4, it filed a report of fraud just after 11 a.m. It said officers listed USD 378 as the victim when it was reported that an unknown person pretended to be an insurance company agent and scammed an employee into sending them money.

According to RCPD, about $115,388 was lost in the case.

Anyone with information should contact RCPD immediately.

