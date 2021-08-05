Salina woman dies in fatal accident on Highway 24

CLAY COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Salina woman has died after a fatal accident with a semi-truck on Highway 24 in Clay Co.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crah Log say on Wednesday, Aug. 4, a Salina woman was the victim of a fatal crash in Clay Co. It said a 2002 Ford Mustang was westbound on U.S. Highway 24 when for an unknown reason, it collided with an eastbound semi-truck in the eastbound lane.

According to KHP, the driver of the Mustang, Kimberly S. Hinkle, 49, of Salina, died on the scene. It said the driver of the semi, Jesse R. Ikobe, 23, of Independence, Mo., and his passenger, Brandon M. Durham, 22, of Leavenworth, sustained minor injuries as a result of the crash.

