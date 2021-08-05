Advertisement

Riley Co. inmates successfully complete summer reading program

By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. inmates read for over 15,000 minutes during June and July.

The Riley County Police Department says the Summer Ready Program ended with a successful season on July 31.

According to RCPD, inmates read a total of 15,566 minutes. It said out of 22 inmates that signed up for the program, 11 men and 10 women successfully completed the reading and received a free book.

RCPD said it would like to thank the Manhattan Library for allowing the inmates to participate.

