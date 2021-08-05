Preliminary hearing set for Sen. Suellentrop following delayed appearance

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay says a preliminary hearing has been set for Sen. Gene Suellentrop for Oct. 25.

The scheduling comes after a delayed docket hearing was held on Thursday, Aug. 5.

Suellentrop faces charges of drunk and reckless driving after a March incident in which he was caught speeding down I-70 going the wrong way.

Multiple witnesses saw the former Kansas Senate Majority Leader. He was demoted from that position following his arrest.

