Preliminary hearing set for Sen. Suellentrop following delayed appearance

By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay says a preliminary hearing has been set for Sen. Gene Suellentrop for Oct. 25.

The scheduling comes after a delayed docket hearing was held on Thursday, Aug. 5.

Suellentrop faces charges of drunk and reckless driving after a March incident in which he was caught speeding down I-70 going the wrong way.

Multiple witnesses saw the former Kansas Senate Majority Leader. He was demoted from that position following his arrest.

