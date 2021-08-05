Advertisement

Police say man threw girlfriend’s caged poodle in river

(KWCH)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. - Police say a Kansas man threw his girlfriend’s caged miniature poodle in a river. The Leavenworth Times reports witnesses rescued the dog Monday. Police say the 24-year-old man tossed the kenneled dog into the Missouri River at Riverfront Park in Leavenworth, Kansas. Police arrested the man for animal cruelty. A Leavenworth police spokesman says the man took his girlfriend’s three dogs after a fight. Her Chihuahua was spotted running loose at another park. Her brindle pug terrier was with her boyfriend’s family.

