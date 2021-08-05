Advertisement

Person of Interest in Tue. stabbing located

By Chris Fisher
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man identified as a person of interested in a Tuesday morning stabbing has been located.

According to the Topeka Police Dept., Clinton P. Osborne, 29, was located Thursday just before 11 a.m. in the 1600 block of SW Wanamaker Rd.

Officials say he was taken into custody and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for Aggravated Battery, Domestic Battery, Possession of Marijuana, and Use/Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia Into Human Body.

Earlier this week, Topeka Police indicated they wanted to talk to Osborne in relation to a Tuesday morning stabbing in the 900 block of SW 10th Ave.

The man injured in the incident was transported to the hospital with critical injuries. His condition was not updated.

