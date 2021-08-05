Passenger arrested for possession of meth during Osage Co. traffic stop

OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The passenger of a vehicle was arrested during a traffic stop for possession of meth.

The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says n Thursday morning just after 11;10 a.m. a deputy conducted a traffic stop at Call St. and Emporia St. in Melvern for a traffic violation. During the stop, it said illegal drugs were found.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Zachery T. Roberts, 21, of Paola, a passenger in the vehicle, was arrested and taken to the Osage Co. Jail for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

