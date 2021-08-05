Morris County to require masks again starting Saturday

COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - With COVID cases on the rise, Morris County will require masks again starting Saturday, according to KVOE Radio.

Face masks will be needed when people are in any public indoor space or in line to enter a public place, according to KVOE.

Masks also will be needed when people are receiving health-care services; riding in public transportation or ride-sharing vehicles; and outdoors when social distancing can’t be maintained, KVOE says.

In addition, Morris County businesses also must require employees, customers and others inside their buildings to wear face coverings, including employees working where food is being prepared, packaged for sale or distributed to others.

Those exempted are children under 5 years of age; people with medical conditions, certain mental conditions or disabilities; and people who are eating or drinking at a restaurant, as long as social distancing can be maintained.

Chase County, which combined its health department with that of Morris County, hasn’t announced similar steps as of Wednesday, KVOE said.

Morris County implemented a mask mandate in July 2020 and continued it into early April 2021.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.