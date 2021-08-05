Man convicted of murder for killing bystander during police pursuit

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man convicted for a 2019 felony pursuit faces life behind bars.

Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay says Brandon K. Jordan was charged for a 2019 felony pursuit that ended when he fatally hit another driver. On Thursday, he said a Shawnee Co. jury convicted Jordan.

On Nov. 7, 2019, Kagay said law enforcement was called to Fidelity Bank at 2141 SW Gage Blvd. with reports of a man trying to cash forged checks. He said a trooper with the Kansas Highway Patrol was close and responded to the call immediately.

According to Kagay, the trooper found the suspect vehicle, a black 2003 Acura, in the drive-thru of the bank. Jordan sped away and headed south on Gage Blvd. and continued to speed, change lanes without signaling, disobey traffic signals and eventually ran a stop sign. The pursuit ended when Jordan hit a white Ford Explorer.

Kagay said the Acura was disabled and Jordan was taken into custody. He said the driver of the Explorer, Dennis Affolter, was severely injured during the accident and later died.

At the conclusion of a 4-day trial on Thursday, Kagay said a Shawnee Co. jury returned a guilty verdict on all charges Jordan faced, including first-degree murder committed during an inherently dangerous felony, two counts of interference with law enforcement, eluding police, two counts of forgery, identity theft, driving while suspended and reckless driving. He said Jordan’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for Nov. 5, at 1:30 p.m. and he faces a possible life sentence.

Kagay said he appreciates the work of Assistant Deputy District Attorney Bethany Lee and Assistant District Attorney Lindsay Schermer, as well as the rest of the trial team, for their work on the case. He also thanked the Kansas Highway Patrol and the Topeka police department for their work on the investigation.

