Kansas named as ‘less-safe’ state during COVID pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new report puts Kansas in the bottom half of states that are safe to be in during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Personal Finance Website WalletHub ranked Kansas #33 in their recent “Safest States During COVID-19″ report.

To formulate results, the website compared all 50 states, and the Dist. of Columbia across five metrics for the list: COVID transmission, positive tests, hospitalizations, deaths, and vaccination rates.

States ranking highest on WalletHub’s list include Vermont, Maine, and Connecticut. Meanwhile, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Florida rounded out the bottom four.

Wallethub’s report revealed that states ran by democrats ranked higher than red states.

According to the website, Blue States rank considerably higher on the list than red averaging 16.0 to 36.40 (out of 51), respectively.

Kansas, a red state ranked #35 in COVID-19 Death Rate Ranking and 26th in Vaccination Rate Ranking.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.