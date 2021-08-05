Jury finds former KU player De Sousa not guilty

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Douglas Co. jury has found former University of Kansas men’s basketball player Silvio De Sousa not guilty on an aggravated battery charge.

The Douglas Co. District Attorney’s office confirmed the verdict to 13 NEWS, saying this ends the case.

Jury selection in the trial began Tuesday.

De Sousa was accused of hitting a man in the face early New Year’s Day 2020 outside a bar in downtown Lawrence. The victim claims he can no longer see out of his eye because of the encounter.

Before entering the courthouse Tuesday morning, De Sousa had a message for his fans.

“I’m standing here today and I just want to say thank you for standing with me and sticking with me, it means a lot,” he exclusively told 13 NEWS. “I’m excited about today. It’s going to be great, I’ve got great feelings about it, and at the end of the day no one on this planet can judge me, only God can judge me.”

