JEDO approves incentives for four local expansion projects

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Economic leaders improved incentives for four projects they hope will bring dozens of jobs to the Topeka area.

The Joint Economic Development Organization board voted to approve the offers at its meeting Wednesday night. All four projects are expansions at existing companies in Shawnee County.

Project Helix would give an agriculture innovation business $119,000 in incentives to add up to 20 jobs.

The other three projects are all with manufacturing businesses.

Project Julia could get nearly $98,900 to add five jobs, and train 60 other positions; Project Platinum is a $60,000 incentive toward a $15 million capital investment; and Project Warrior could get $214,000 for a project adding 35 new jobs.

JEDO included further details on the projects and incentive offers with its meeting agenda.

JEDO did not yet identify the companies. That would happen at a future meeting, if the companies accept the offers and choose to move forward with their plans.

