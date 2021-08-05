Free food & hygiene products given to Geary Co. residents

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - More than a dozen Geary County families received free food and hygiene products on Wednesday in the parking lot of the JC Naz Church in Junction City.

The Catholic Charities of Northern Kansas bring food, hygiene products, and basic toiletries to Junction City twice monthly, to offer residents assistance with basic needs items.

The giveaway is open to anyone, with or without a faith affiliation, an ID and proof of mailing address in the Geary County area is required to receive the items.

The identifying information is used to help secure more grants to allow the Catholic Charities to continue to provide much needed items to the community.

“It is…fulfilling, obviously to hand out food and hygiene for folks, and most of them it’s basic stuff that they need” Catholic Charities of Northern Kansas, Community Engagement & Outreach Coordinator, Megan Spilker says.

The next distribution in Junction City will be on Wednesday, August 18th from 9:00 am to 10:00 am in the parking lot of the JC Naz Church on South Washington Street.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.