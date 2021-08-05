Flagship beers have landed at Tallgrass Tap House

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Last summer Manhattan residents were on the lookout for alligators in Wildcat Creek, this summer Tallgrass Tap House has created a Flagship beer in honor of Beauregard the alligator.

Beauregard is the first American Pale Ale to be added as a Flagship brew at Tallgrass Tap House, along with the new German Lager, Ragnarök Festbier.

German ingredients are the highlight of the Ragnarök Festbier, previous versions have been popular with customers, leading them to include this beer in the release.

Flagship beers are brewed the same way every time, usually appeal to most beer drinkers, and will remain on the menu year-round.

“It’s exciting for us to be able to celebrate the Tap House, celebrate our community, as the Manhattan Brewing guys are sitting over here…to be able to celebrate really good craft beer in our community and to be able to share that with our neighbors here downtown.” One Egg Group, president, Evan Grier says.

Tallgrass Tap House is managed by One Egg Group and has been a downtown Manhattan staple since 2015, offering locally brewed beers designed to pair with their menu items.

