Firefighters battle large blaze overnight in Meriden

Crews from the Rock Creek Township Fire Department battled a large blaze early Thursday at 514 E. Main St. in Meriden, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 5:51 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MERIDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews early Thursday were beginning to clear the scene after battling a large fire overnight in the Jefferson County city of Meriden, authorities said.

The blaze was reported around 1 a.m. at 514 E. Main St.

Authorities said the fire caused substantial damage to a structure at that address. The location was just north of K-4 highway, and was about two blocks north of the Rock Creek Township Fire Station.

The blaze was extinguished and firefighters were clearing the scene as of 5:35 a.m. Thursday.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

A dollar loss and cause of the blaze wasn’t available early Thursday.

Check wibw.com for more information as it becomes available.

