Firefighters battle large blaze overnight in Meriden

MERIDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews early Thursday were beginning to clear the scene after battling a large fire overnight in the Jefferson County city of Meriden, authorities said.

The blaze was reported around 1 a.m. at 514 E. Main St.

Authorities said the fire caused substantial damage to a structure at that address. The location was just north of K-4 highway, and was about two blocks north of the Rock Creek Township Fire Station.

The blaze was extinguished and firefighters were clearing the scene as of 5:35 a.m. Thursday.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

A dollar loss and cause of the blaze wasn’t available early Thursday.

