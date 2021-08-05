Dana Chandler retrial date set for August 2022

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A retrial date for Dana Chandler in a double-murder case for which she was convicted nearly a decade ago has been set.

Shawnee County District Court Judge Cheryl Rios on Thursday morning said Chandler’s new trial will begin Aug. 1, 2022.

The trial is expected to take three weeks.

Chandler was convicted in 2012 of the July 2002 murders of her ex-husband Mike Sico and his fiancee, Karen Harkness, at a west Topeka residence.

Sisco and Harkness were found with a number of gunshot wounds. The bodies were found in the basement of Harness’ home.

Following a lengthy trial in 2012, a Shawnee County District Court jury convicted Chandler of two counts of first-degree murder, and she was sentenced to two consecutive terms.

However, the Kansas Supreme Court overturned the convictions in 2018.

A new trial for Chandler had been scheduled for March 2022.

At a status hearing Thursday morning in Shawnee County District Court, Chandler’s defense attorney Tom Bath asked for more time and for the trial to be delayed until November 2022.

Bath, who is with the Leawood-based Bath & Edmonds law firm, began representing Chandler in June through the Miracle of Innocence organization.

In response to Bath’s request for additional time, Shawnee County Deputy District Attorney Charles Kitt argued Thursday morning that the trial date should remain in the spring.

Ultimately, Rios decided the trial would start in August, just over a year from when she made her ruling on Thursday.

The deadline for the defense team’s motions will be Dec. 10, 2021, with the state’s reply set for Jan. 14, 2022. The defense team’s subsequent reply is set for Feb. 4, 2022.

Chandler in July filed a motion to dismiss the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office based on the misconduct of Jacqie Spradling, who served as the original trial prosecutor.

Spradling, who is no longer part of the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office, resigned from her posts in Bourbon and Allen Counties after a disciplinary panel found she acted unethically in the trials of Chandler and Jacob Ewing.

Convictions for Chandler in Shawnee County District Court and Ewing in Jackson County District Court both were overturned and were sent to retrial as a result of Spradling’s actions.

A motion to dismiss the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office from being the site of Chandler’s new trial was set for Aug. 17.

Chandler, 61, earlier had represented herself in court proceedings.

On Thursday morning, Chandler appeared alongside Bath in Rios’ courtroom. Chandler was wearing a gray Shawnee County Jail jumpsuit and a face mask.

Chandler on Thursday morning told Rios that she waived her constitutional right to a “speedy trial.”

Since May 2018, following the Kansas Supreme Court’s reversal of her earlier conviction, Chandler has been an inmate in the Shawnee County Jail, where she is being held on $1 million bond.

