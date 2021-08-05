Advertisement

California to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for health workers

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California will require all of its roughly 2.2 million health care and long-term care workers to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by Sept. 30.

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom said last month he would require health care workers to either be vaccinated or submit to weekly testing.

But the new order issued Thursday by the California Department of Public Health does not give health care workers a choice. It says all must be fully vaccinated by the end of September.

California is averaging 18.3 new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people per day. The delta variant is causing most of the new infections.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jen and Emily Loy stand in front of the vehicle that was involved in a wreck with two semis and...
Crash survivor: “God and our guardian angels truly protected and saved us”
Tyrone Edwards
Man tased, arrested for hitting TPD officer in the face
Out-of-control semi blamed for crash that closed I-70
In this March 4, 2020, file photo, country star Garth Brooks performs on stage during the 2020...
Arrowhead updates mask policy ahead of Garth concert
Kansas Highway Patrol is looking for a witness of a kidnapping and aggravated case.
With the public’s help, KHP identifies witness of domestic violence within minutes

Latest News

President Joe Biden walks with United Auto Works Local 600 president Bernie Ricky before he...
Automakers pledge to increase U.S. electric vehicle sales
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee Stadium,...
Lawmakers give Cuomo deadline in impeachment probe
New Yorkers divided over Gov. Cuomo's future
FILE - In this April 4, 2017 file photo, AFL-CIO president Richard Trumka listens at the...
Richard Trumka, longtime president of AFL-CIO, dies at 72