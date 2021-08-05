Boys State observe proper flag ceremony

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - High schoolers taking part in a week-long government lesson at K-State took time Wednesday night to honor the stars and stripes.

Participants in American Legion Boys State gathered at the World War II Memorial in front of McCain Auditorium for a flag retirement ceremony. Delegates observed how to show proper respect for the American Flag, and how to properly dispose of flags that are worn.

Following the ceremony, 2021 Boys State Governor Noah Gould of Shawnee Mission East High School gave his inaugural address, and attendees enjoyed the annual Boys State talent show.

The week-long event allows soon to be high school seniors to put government and civics lessons into practice. Girls state took place virtually, back in June.

