Advertisement

Auburn man behind bars after deputy finds drug

Levi Ludwick, 31, of Auburn was arrested Aug. 4, 2021, after a traffic stop in Osage Co.
Levi Ludwick, 31, of Auburn was arrested Aug. 4, 2021, after a traffic stop in Osage Co.(Osage Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An Auburn man is behind bars after an Osage Co. Deputy found drugs during a traffic stop.

The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says on Aug. 4, just before 8:45 p.m., a deputy conducted a traffic stop at 149th S. Topeka Ave. for a traffic violation. It said during the stop, drugs were found in the car.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Levi N. Ludwick, 33, of Auburn, was arrested and taken to the Osage Co. Jail for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jen and Emily Loy stand in front of the vehicle that was involved in a wreck with two semis and...
Crash survivor: “God and our guardian angels truly protected and saved us”
Tyrone Edwards
Man tased, arrested for hitting TPD officer in the face
Out-of-control semi blamed for crash that closed I-70
In this March 4, 2020, file photo, country star Garth Brooks performs on stage during the 2020...
Arrowhead updates mask policy ahead of Garth concert
Kansas Highway Patrol is looking for a witness of a kidnapping and aggravated case.
With the public’s help, KHP identifies witness of domestic violence within minutes

Latest News

Trial begins in former Jayhawk, Silvio De Sousa’s aggravated battery case
Jury finds former KU player De Sousa not guilty
Greater Topeka Partnership
Topeka, Lawrence delay joint inter-city visit over COVID concerns
(File Photo)
Kansas named as ‘less-safe’ state during COVID pandemic
Area counties to welcome new chief judge