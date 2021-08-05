Auburn man behind bars after deputy finds drug

OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An Auburn man is behind bars after an Osage Co. Deputy found drugs during a traffic stop.

The Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says on Aug. 4, just before 8:45 p.m., a deputy conducted a traffic stop at 149th S. Topeka Ave. for a traffic violation. It said during the stop, drugs were found in the car.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Levi N. Ludwick, 33, of Auburn, was arrested and taken to the Osage Co. Jail for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

