Area counties to welcome new chief judge

By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 8th Judicial District will welcome a new chief judge on Aug. 22.

The Kansas Supreme Court says it has named District Judge Benjamin Sexton as the new chief judge of the 8th Judicial District from Aug. 22 to Dec. 31, 2021. It said Sexton will succeed Chief Judge Michael Power, who will retire on Aug. 20.

The 8th Judicial District is made up of Dickinson, Geary, Marion and Morris counties.

“We appreciate that Judge Sexton is willing to take on the additional responsibilities of chief judge and provide continuity in capable leadership in the 8th Judicial District,” said Marla Luckert, chief justice of the Supreme Court. “We look forward to working with him in this new capacity.”

According to the Supreme Court, Sexton has been a judge in the 8th Judicial District since 2001.

“I am very humbled by the opportunity to serve as chief judge and consider myself very lucky to be able to work with all the outstanding judges, staff and clerks in the 8th Judicial District,” said Sexton.

The Supreme Court said Sexton graduated from Kansas State University and Washburn University School of Law. It said he worked as a prosecutor and in private practice before he was appointed judge in 2001.

According to the Court, each of Kansas’ judicial districts has a chief judge who has general control over case assignments within the district, general supervisory authority over the administrative and clerical functions of the court, and must also complete their judicial responsibilities.

