With classes starting next week, motorists urged to obey school bus laws

By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With classes starting next week in the Topeka area, motorists are being urged to pay attention to school bus laws.

Kansas Highway Patrol troopers on Wednesday were inspecting buses and other vehicles that will hit the roads starting next Thursday, Aug. 12, when classes will begin in Auburn-Washburn Unified School District 437.

The inspections took place behind the Shuler Education Center, 5928 S.W. 53rd, where buses are maintained for USD 437.

Troopers checked various components of all buses, vans and cars that will transport students. Areas that were checked included: lights; horns; turn signals; yellow and red flashing lights; stop arms; emergency exits; windshield wipers; and stop signs.

After they passed inspections, the vehicles received a reddish-orange sticker affixed to the lower corner of the driver’s side windshield indicating they were ruled safe for transporting students.

Kansas Highway Patrol officials said all vehicles in all school districts in Kansas are inspected before they can be used for the upcoming school year.

Mike Lopez, transportation supervisor for USD 437, said the district has more than 60 buses that will transport more than 4,000 students twice a day -- to and from their schools.

Lopez said motorists especially need to be aware that they need to stop their vehicles when the bus stop sign and red flashing lights are activated, regardless of whether the motorists are in front of or behind the bus.

Lopez said the vehicles must come to a stop even on roads with four driving lanes and a center median with no divider.

He noted a wide area of S.W. Wanamaker Road has two north- and two southbound lanes for traffic, plus a center turn lane.

When buses come to a stop with their red lights and stop signs activated, all traffic must come to a stop, regardless of their direction of travel, he said.

“By law, you need to stop in front of it and behind the bus and not to pass the bus, due to the fact that students will be coming out to the bus,” Lopez said. “Down Wanamaker, especially, it is four-lanes with a median, but that median does not have a divider in it, so all traffic must stop on Wanamaker, and that’s one of our biggest-traveled roads.”

Lopez said USD 437 is taking applications for bus drivers, noting the district has about 15 openings as of Wednesday morning.

Other districts in the Topeka area also are looking for additional school bus drivers.

For more information, visit www.usd437.net.

