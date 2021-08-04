Wednesday forecast: Mild temperatures continue with heat returning Friday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - There are 2 more days to take advantage of the relatively cool temperatures for August standards before another heat wave begins. Even with the rain chance tonight into tomorrow, most spots will remain dry so the only concern would be the reduction in the air quality due to the smoke from the wildfires in the Pacific Northwest and Canada.

The bigger concern in the next 8 days is going to be the heat that begins on Friday which may last at least a week with highs in the 90s and heat indices 100-105. The one factor that will make this heat wave different compared to the one to end July is there will be more wind this weekend into early next week. This could result in an elevated fire danger threat especially if there isn’t enough rain with our chances in the next 8 days.

As of right now, the highest chance for rain is Saturday night. The only uncertainty is if any rain or storms affect the daytime hours of Saturday or Sunday. The rain chance tonight into tomorrow, most spots will likely be dry and even if you receive any rain it’s likely going to be less than 0.10″. The chances next week remain uncertain with timing if rain even exists so be mindful there could be changes to next week’s weather pattern in the coming days.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Sunny with some haze at times. Highs in the mid-upper 80s. Winds SE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Increasing Clouds. Slight chance of a few showers or even a t-storm. Highest chance will be after midnight. Lows much warmer than previous night in the mid-upper 60s, so those that turned the AC off at night and opened the windows (or have kept the windows open during the day as well), that may have to end tonight. Winds S around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Cloudy for most, some late day sun possible out toward central Kansas. Spotty showers/t-storms possible at times, most spots dry. Highs in the mid-upper 80s. Winds S 5-15 mph.

As clouds clear out Thursday night, this will lead to sunshine on Friday. This is when the weather pattern changes to the point where we won’t have much of an influence on smoky/hazy skies but the heat returns.

The heat sticks around this weekend into much of next work week with several chances for rain albeit low chances and low confidence so keep checking back daily for updates on if and when to expect rain.

Taking Action:

2 more days with comfortable temperatures to enjoy HOWEVER be mindful the air quality is low due to the upper level pattern bringing in smoke from the wildfires in the western half of the US and Canada. Visit https://www.airnow.gov/ for more info. The rain chance tonight into tomorrow will be spotty with most spots dry. Even if you get any rain it will likely end up being less than 0.10″. However with that said if you are outside and you hear thunder tomorrow, make sure to head inside. This weekend’s rain chance, while still uncertain especially on timing, may lead to a better chance for widely scattered rain. As of now be ready to alter plans Saturday vs Sunday but DO NOT cancel your plans. Prepare for about a week’s worth of highs well into the 90s and triple digit heat indices starting Friday before there’s relief.

