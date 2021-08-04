TPD arrests man for theft, registered sex offender violations with help of Menards employees, community members

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With the help of employees and community members, Topeka Police apprehended a man for theft, registered sex offender violations and more.

The Topeka Police Department says during the morning hours of Aug. 3, loss prevention from Menards reported a person had committed a theft and they knew who it was. It said the person, identified as Jeffrey Dale Swartz, 36, left the store before officers arrived.

Later in the afternoon, TPD said members of the community policing unit followed up on the information given by Menards. It said the unit found Swartz also had outstanding felony warrants.

According to the Department, Swartz returned to Menards and employees called back to provide a good description of him, his vehicle and direction of travel. It said officers were able to find the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop.

During the course of the investigation, TPD said Swartz was also found to have been involved in a series of thefts and as a non-compliant registered sexual offender in the State of Kansas.

TPD said Swartz was arrested for seven counts of felony theft, two counts of criminal trespass, two counts of registered offender violations and one felony warrant. According to records from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Swartz was convicted of aggravated sexual battery in 2004 for an incident with an adult female in Overland Park in 2003.

Overall, the Shawnee Co. inmate records show that Swartz’s bale has been set at $18,000.

TPD said the case shows great work between officers and business partners to apprehend Swartz.

