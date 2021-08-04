Advertisement

Topeka Zoo works with donors to increase opportunities for local youth

Topeka Zoo donation to help increase opportunities for local youth.
Topeka Zoo donation to help increase opportunities for local youth.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka family is expanding opportunities for local youth.

KayLynn Hall and her family honored the memory of her mother, Stephanie, by establishing an educational fund through the Topeka Zoo. The family made an initial $20,000 donation, which was matched by the zoo.

The Education Scholarship Fund will increase access to the zoo’s educational camps and programs to kids that may not be able to afford them.

“The zoo has done so much for me, it’s brought me so many opportunities, I want every kid possible that wants to be involved to be able to be involved,” Hall said.

“For them to think of the zoo in Stephanie’s memory, that is something we will cherish now and into the future,” Rachael Rost, Educational Program Manager, said. The Topeka Zoo has year-round programs for students of all ages.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Out-of-control semi blamed for crash that closed I-70
Turnpike accident along I-70 at Topeka Rest Area
5 injured in wreck near Topeka service area
A man suffered life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed early Tuesday in the 900 block of...
Man critically injured in Tuesday morning stabbing in central Topeka
From Left to Right, Charles Goodman, 48, Jennifer Rietbrock, 44, and Michael Perry, 49, all...
Traffic stop leads TPD to arrest 3 following narcotics search warrant
FILE
Study finds Kansas is the second-best state to move to

Latest News

Seaman Schools using new testing strategy to quarantine students in school
Safe Streets gun violence
Safe Streets gun violence
Sandblasting company beautifying SE Topeka Blvd. train bridge
Sandblasting company beautifying SE Topeka Blvd. train bridge
13 News at Six