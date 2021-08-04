Topeka Zoo works with donors to increase opportunities for local youth

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka family is expanding opportunities for local youth.

KayLynn Hall and her family honored the memory of her mother, Stephanie, by establishing an educational fund through the Topeka Zoo. The family made an initial $20,000 donation, which was matched by the zoo.

The Education Scholarship Fund will increase access to the zoo’s educational camps and programs to kids that may not be able to afford them.

“The zoo has done so much for me, it’s brought me so many opportunities, I want every kid possible that wants to be involved to be able to be involved,” Hall said.

“For them to think of the zoo in Stephanie’s memory, that is something we will cherish now and into the future,” Rachael Rost, Educational Program Manager, said. The Topeka Zoo has year-round programs for students of all ages.

