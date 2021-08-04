Tickets still available for Thursday’s Rock Chalk Roundball Classic

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Tickets are still available for Thursday’s 13th annual Rock Chalk Roundball Classic at Lawrence Free State High School.

More than 30 KU basketball stars — including Devonte’ Graham, Svi Mykhailiuk, Danielle McCray, Ben McLemore and Cole Aldrich — will return to Lawrence for the celebrity all-star game.

It’s all to raise funds for the families of three young cancer-fighters and Baby Jay’s Legacy of Hope.

“We’re so excited about how the event is coming together,” Brian Hanni, Voice of the Jayhawks and creator of the RCR Classic, said. “The star power is obviously as good as it’s ever been. But I think for anyone that attends on Thursday night, they’ll see the real stars of our event are these three courageous kids.”

This year’s ‘Big 3’ are eight-year-old Matthew Martin of Liberty, MO, eight-year-old Riley Howell of Williamsburg, KS, and one-year-old Briella Hase of Topeka.

“The way we get to celebrate them before the game and throughout where they’re the star of the show — for one night, they’re not thinking about chemotherapy,” Hanni said. “They’re not thinking about what they’re up against on a daily basis, but rather they’re just being cheered on and getting a standing ovation. That’s what it’s all about. While you’ll show up to see Devonte’ and the Morris twins, ‘Svi for Three’ and all the like, I think when you leave on Thursday night, you’ll have a healthy dose of perspective and maybe reevaluate who the real stars actually are.”

The event will follow a slate of safety precautions. All fans and players, when on the bench, will be required to wear masks. Capacity is capped at 800 fans, who will be seated every other row. Everyone attending will also be temperature-checked at the door.

Tickets are available for purchase in Topeka, Lawrence and Olathe:

Topeka: Johnny’s Tavern (2821 SW Fairlawn Rd, Topeka, KS 66614)

Lawrence: 23rd Street Brewery (3512 Clinton Parkway, Lawrence, KS 66047)

Olathe: Johnny’s Tavern (10384 S Ridgeview Rd, Olathe, KS 66061)

More information on the event, and how to donate, can be found on the Rock Chalk Roundball Classic website.

Roundball Celebrity Weekend is now just a month away! Our 13th annual Roundball Classic 🏀 game will be 8/5 at Free State High and a new event, The Round-Bowl Classic 🎳 will follow on 8/6 at Royal Crest where you can bowl with your favorite KU stars. More on our website #kubball pic.twitter.com/x4B2zRv4gv — RCRClassic (@RCRClassic) July 6, 2021

