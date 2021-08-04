Advertisement

Tickets still available for Thursday’s Rock Chalk Roundball Classic

By Marleah Campbell
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Tickets are still available for Thursday’s 13th annual Rock Chalk Roundball Classic at Lawrence Free State High School.

More than 30 KU basketball stars — including Devonte’ Graham, Svi Mykhailiuk, Danielle McCray, Ben McLemore and Cole Aldrich — will return to Lawrence for the celebrity all-star game.

It’s all to raise funds for the families of three young cancer-fighters and Baby Jay’s Legacy of Hope.

“We’re so excited about how the event is coming together,” Brian Hanni, Voice of the Jayhawks and creator of the RCR Classic, said. “The star power is obviously as good as it’s ever been. But I think for anyone that attends on Thursday night, they’ll see the real stars of our event are these three courageous kids.”

This year’s ‘Big 3’ are eight-year-old Matthew Martin of Liberty, MO, eight-year-old Riley Howell of Williamsburg, KS, and one-year-old Briella Hase of Topeka.

“The way we get to celebrate them before the game and throughout where they’re the star of the show — for one night, they’re not thinking about chemotherapy,” Hanni said. “They’re not thinking about what they’re up against on a daily basis, but rather they’re just being cheered on and getting a standing ovation. That’s what it’s all about. While you’ll show up to see Devonte’ and the Morris twins, ‘Svi for Three’ and all the like, I think when you leave on Thursday night, you’ll have a healthy dose of perspective and maybe reevaluate who the real stars actually are.”

The event will follow a slate of safety precautions. All fans and players, when on the bench, will be required to wear masks. Capacity is capped at 800 fans, who will be seated every other row. Everyone attending will also be temperature-checked at the door.

Tickets are available for purchase in Topeka, Lawrence and Olathe:

  • Topeka: Johnny’s Tavern (2821 SW Fairlawn Rd, Topeka, KS 66614)
  • Lawrence: 23rd Street Brewery (3512 Clinton Parkway, Lawrence, KS 66047)
  • Olathe: Johnny’s Tavern (10384 S Ridgeview Rd, Olathe, KS 66061)

More information on the event, and how to donate, can be found on the Rock Chalk Roundball Classic website.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Turnpike accident along I-70 at Topeka Rest Area
5 injured in wreck near Topeka service area
Out-of-control semi blamed for crash that closed I-70
A motor home blew a tire, crashed, and burst into flames Aug. 2, 2021 in Coffey Co. The driver...
Motor home driver escapes injury in fiery crash at BETO Junction
Jhanae Tate, 26, of Topeka has been charged with 1st Degree Murder in the May 9 crash that...
Woman charged with murder in crash that killed toddler
A man was critically injured late Sunday in a one-car crash near S.W. 30th and Randolph in west...
Man critically injured Sunday in late-night crash in west Topeka

Latest News

Tickets still available for Thursday’s Rock Chalk Roundball Classic
Los Angeles Lakers forward Markieff Morris plays during the second half of an NBA basketball...
NBA Round-Up: Latest news on former Jayhawks & Wildcats in the pros
Silvio De Sousa
De Sousa in Court
FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2018, file photo, the Big 12 conference logo is seen on a pylon during...
AP sources: Pac-12, Big 12 commissioners consider alliances