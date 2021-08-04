Advertisement

Statue of Native American woman stolen from Kansas City park

FILE
FILE(AP GraphicsBank)
By Associated Press
Aug. 4, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A statue of a Native American woman has been stolen from a Kansas City park, The Kansas City Star reported Wednesday.

A Kansas City parks spokeswoman told the newspaper that officials are searching for more details about the $80,000 statue’s disappearance from Northland Park.

The statue was one of several at the François Chouteau and Native American Heritage Fountain. The site honors American Indians and French trader François Chouteau for their roles in founding Kansas City.

