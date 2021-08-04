Sophie Smith is hitting high notes being part of the Kansas Youth Chorale

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -- We’re not only talking up Good Kid Sophie Smith, but the Kansas Youth Chorale she is a proud part of! Sophie has raised her voice in song for all her years of being eligible, 4th through 8th grade. Not only KYC Choir, and her other favorite pastime, helping with BACA (Bikers Against Child Abuse). Although she’s too young to be a member of BACA, she helps at events whenever she’s able to do so. The one included here is her working at the BACA fireworks tent this year.

Sophie is excited to finally become a freshman this year at Shawnee Heights High School this fall. Her favorite subject is Science. She’s a very talented musician (her dad Chris tells us Sophie plays guitar, piano and drums) and actually taught herself to play the guitar during the pandemic. She loves animals and wants to be a veterinarian someday. Her favorite activity besides music is swimming. Hope Sophie Smith is having a great summer, and glad to honor her as our 13 News Good Kid!

