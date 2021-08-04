Sen. Marshall calls for investigation into ESPN following Big 12 shakeup

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall has asked the Department of Justice to launch a formal investigation into allegations that ESPN is working to manipulate a conference trade.

Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says he sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland on Wednesday to ask the Department of Justice to launch an investigation into the allegation that ESPN has encouraged and is currently working to ensure the University of Texas in Austin and the University of Oklahoma in Norman move from the Big 12 to the Southeast Conference.

According to Sen. Marshall, reports say ESPN recently acquired 100% of the television rights to all SEC games from CBS.

“I write today to ask that the DOJ investigate ESPN’s role in the potential destruction of the Big XII Conference and if any anti-competitive or illegal behavior occurred relating to manipulating the conference change or ESPN’s contractual television rights,” said Sen. Marshall in the letter.

Sen. Marshall, a graduate of both Kansas State University and the University of Kansas School of Medicine, said recent reports estimate that the conference shakeup could cost K-State up to $250 million and eliminate 1,915 jobs.

To read Sen. Marshall’s full letter, click HERE.

