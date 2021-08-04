Advertisement

Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff to visit Topeka next week

Vice President Kamala Harris with second gentleman Douglas Emhoff visit the Los Angeles Fire...
Vice President Kamala Harris with second gentleman Douglas Emhoff visit the Los Angeles Fire Department Brentwood station in Los Angeles, Sunday, July 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)(Ringo H.W. Chiu | AP)
By Kylie Cameron
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, will visit Topeka next week for COVID-19 vaccination outreach efforts.

On Monday, Emhoff will be joined by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona to visit a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in the city.

Emhoff has been traveling the country visiting other vaccination sites as part of an effort to get even more people vaccinated against the virus.

