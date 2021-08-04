Seaman Schools using new testing strategy to quarantine students in school

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The USD 345 board continued discussions on how to keep the hallways safe when students return, amid the county’s spike in COVID-19 cases. USD 345 administrators presented their safe return to school draft plan at a special meeting Wednesday.

The Shawnee County Health Department is looking to help with the district’s choices. A testing program aimed at having those deemed close contacts quarantine at the school if the student opts-in, being one of them.

Board Member Keith Griffin said, “We want to make sure we make the best decision for the Seaman community irrelative to other communities around here. It should be a community-driven decision and that’s what our school board hopes to accomplish.”

The SCHD is offering a “Test to Learn/Test to Play” program to the district. Superintendent Dr. Steve Noble went over the entire program.

“The close contact has to occur in school, at least one of the involved students wore a mask correctly, the student doesn’t already meet criteria for quarantine exemption in other ways, such as vaccinations, the student has opted-in with informed consent,” said Noble.

Noble said the county says they are aware schools are struggling to come up with a decision on all precautions.

“This is just one more tool for parents to choose if they need that tool to keep their kids in school,” he said.

As for masks, the Seaman school board is still recommending, rather than requiring, masks for all students and staff for the upcoming school year.

Griffin said they can’t please everyone, as he is continuing to hear mixed reviews from constituents, but the open conversations are helping to inform them before voting on the re-opening plan.

“Students are in school for a short period of time, relative to life and each year, each day is critical that they gain learning opportunities from their fellow peers, from their teachers, just from the experience of going to school,” said Griffin.

The Seaman board is scheduled to vote on the plan Monday, Aug. 9. Classes begin Aug. 11 for kindergarten through 10th grade, 11th and 12th grade will start the following day.

For the full re-opening draft plan, click here.

