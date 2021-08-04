Safe Streets discusses gun safety as accidental shootings rise in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Safe Streets discussed gun safety at Wednesday’s meeting.

The Topeka Police Department and Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office gave presentations on crime and violence statistics over the last few years, while Be SMART discussed keeping kids away from firearms.

Officers say responsible gun ownership can avert a lot of crime. They say most firearms involved in crimes do not belong to the criminals using them.

“If we can be responsible with the firearms we own, we can greatly decrease the number of firearms that get into the hands of people who shouldn’t have them,” TPD Major Russell Klumpp said. Major Klumpp says securing firearms in a safe or lockbox is the best way to keep them off the streets. He also said you can find cable locks for free at the Law Enforcement Center, but warned that they should be used as a last resort.

