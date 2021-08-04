Advertisement

RCPD: Suspect spent $1300 with stolen credit cards

(WIBW)
By Little Apple Post
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (Little Apple Post) - Law enforcement authorities are investigating the theft of credit cards in Manhattan.

Just after 3p.m. Tuesday, officers filed a report for criminal use of a financial card and theft in the 800 block of Commons Place in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.

UMB Bank and Landmark National Bank reported two unknown suspects used stolen credit cards to make $1,316.00 in purchases at Target.

