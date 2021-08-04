Advertisement

Primary Election Results

By Melissa Brunner
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Voters are narrowing the field and setting the general election ballot in several local races Tuesday.

The Secretary of State’s Office is not involved in these races, except to support local elections officials. They said only abut 20 of the state’s 105 counties have races on the primary ballots.

13 NEWS is following the primaries for Topeka Mayor, Topeka City Council Dist. 3, and five area school board races with primaries.

See the full election results here.

The general election is November 2.

