Primary Election Results

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Voters are narrowing the field and setting the general election ballot in several local races Tuesday.

The Secretary of State’s Office is not involved in these races, except to support local elections officials. They said only abut 20 of the state’s 105 counties have races on the primary ballots.

13 NEWS is following the primaries for Topeka Mayor, Topeka City Council Dist. 3, and five area school board races with primaries.

The general election is November 2.

