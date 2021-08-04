Police say man threw girlfriend’s caged poodle in river

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man has been arrested for animal cruelty after he allegedly threw his girlfriend’s caged miniature poodle into a river Monday.

Police said the 24-year-old man tossed the kenneled dog into the Missouri River at Riverfront Park in Leavenworth, Kansas, the Leavenworth Times reported.

Leavenworth Police Maj. Dan Nicodemus told the newspaper that the man took his girlfriend’s dogs after a fight.

Her Chihuahua was spotted running loose at another park, and her brindle pug terrier was with her boyfriend’s family.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.