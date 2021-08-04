Advertisement

Police say man threw girlfriend’s caged poodle in river

FILE
FILE(KEYC Photo)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man has been arrested for animal cruelty after he allegedly threw his girlfriend’s caged miniature poodle into a river Monday.

Police said the 24-year-old man tossed the kenneled dog into the Missouri River at Riverfront Park in Leavenworth, Kansas, the Leavenworth Times reported.

Leavenworth Police Maj. Dan Nicodemus told the newspaper that the man took his girlfriend’s dogs after a fight.

Her Chihuahua was spotted running loose at another park, and her brindle pug terrier was with her boyfriend’s family.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Out-of-control semi blamed for crash that closed I-70
Turnpike accident along I-70 at Topeka Rest Area
5 injured in wreck near Topeka service area
A man suffered life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed early Tuesday in the 900 block of...
Man critically injured in Tuesday morning stabbing in central Topeka
From Left to Right, Charles Goodman, 48, Jennifer Rietbrock, 44, and Michael Perry, 49, all...
Traffic stop leads TPD to arrest 3 following narcotics search warrant
FILE
Study finds Kansas is the second-best state to move to

Latest News

Seaman Schools using new testing strategy to quarantine students in school
Safe Streets gun violence
Safe Streets gun violence
Sandblasting company beautifying SE Topeka Blvd. train bridge
Sandblasting company beautifying SE Topeka Blvd. train bridge
13 News at Six
Topeka Zoo donation to help increase opportunities for local youth.
Topeka Zoo works with donors to increase opportunities for local youth