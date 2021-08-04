Advertisement

Police investigating shooting incident Wednesday morning in central Topeka

Police were investigating a shooting incident Wednesday morning in the 1900 block of S.W. Central Park Avenue in central Topeka.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police are investigating a shooting incident Wednesday morning in central Topeka.

Officers around 9 a.m. Wednesday were in the 1900 block of S.W. Central Park Avenue, where shots were reported to have been fired.

Police at the scene said they had recovered several spent shell casings.

Officers at 9:30 a.m. were guarding the front and back of a residence on the east side of the block.

Meanwhile, police were investigating a report of an individual who around 9 a.m. walked into St. Francis Hospital’s emergency department suffering from a gunshot wound.

Initial reports indicated the individual’s injuries weren’t believed to be life-threatening.

Police said they were trying to determine if the injured person who walked into the hospital may have been wounded in the shots-fired incident in the 1900 block of S.W. Central Park Avenue.

Check wibw.com for more information as it becomes available.

