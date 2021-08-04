Advertisement

Pennsylvania man injured in motorcycle crash on I-70


A Pennsylvania man was injured Tuesday morning when the motorcycle he was riding crashed along Interstate 70 in Riley County, authorities said.(Associated Press)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 5:37 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Pennsylvania man was injured Tuesday morning when the motorcycle he was riding crashed along Interstate 70 in Riley County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 7:53 a.m. Tuesday on Interstate 70, about 11 miles southeast of Manhattan.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2008 Honda motorcycle was traveling east on I-70 when it left the roadway and entered the center median.

The rider, identified as Robert John Nemcik, 73, of Marienville, Pa., was partially ejected and came to rest on the motorcycle.

Nemcik was transported to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka with what the patrol said were suspected minor injuries.

The patrol said Nemcik was wearing a helmet.

