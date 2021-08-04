Open house set for Emporia Rescue Mission’s new location

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - An open house is scheduled this week at the Emporia Rescue Mission’s new location.

KVOE Radio says the event will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the mission’s new building at 1236 E. 12th.

Guided tours will be available for those who attend the open house.

The building formerly housed the Amend Girl Scout Center.

KVOE says the Emporia Rescue Mission raised around $400,000 to purchase the property after it was put up for sale this past fall.

Recent upgrades to the building include fire and safety improvements as the building has been renovated from office space to a residential living facility.

Before moving to its new location on the east side of Emporia, the mission had been located in a house at 1119 Merchant St.

