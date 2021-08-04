Advertisement

NBA Round-Up: Latest news on former Jayhawks & Wildcats in the pros

Los Angeles Lakers forward Markieff Morris plays during the second half of an NBA basketball...
Los Angeles Lakers forward Markieff Morris plays during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)(Carlos Osorio | AP)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WIBW) - A handful of former KU and K-State men’s basketball players are making moves in the NBA.

KANSAS

For the Jayhawks, Ben McLemore’s agency announced he has signed a one-year deal with the Portland Trailblazers worth $2.4 million.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports free agent F Markieff Morris is finalizing a deal with the Miami Heat.

Additionally, Devonte’ Graham recently signed a four-year, $47 million contract with the New Orleans Pelicans.

KANSAS STATE

Former Wildcat Barry Brown, Jr. will play for the Orlando Magic in the upcoming NBA Summer League.

Brown joins teammate Xavier Sneed, who has accepted an invitation to play for the Charlotte Hornets’ Summer League team.

NBA Summer League will be played at Cox Pavilion and Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas Aug. 8 through 17.

